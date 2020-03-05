Community Briefs: ‘Way Past Mad’ Book Released and More

Hallee Adelman Launches Second Book

Author Hallee Adelman has released her second book — a children’s book entitled “Way Past Mad,” which is the first in a planned “Way Past” picture book series.

“With ‘Way Past Mad,’ I want kids to see that there are positive ways to get past mad. Feeling mad is OK, but they don’t have to take their anger out on others,” Adelman said. “They could run, dance, bake, breath or talk out their mad. Hopefully, grown-ups and kids who read the book will be inspired to turn negative energy into something productive, and to make better choices when handling difficult feelings.”

The next title in the series, “Way Past Worried,” is set for a Sept. 1 release.

Adelman, 46, of Haverford, released her first picture book, “My Quiet Ship,” in 2018. She is the founder of World of HA Productions to develop film, television and theater projects. Recent works include executive producing “The Social Dilemma,” a documentary about the downside of social media, and “Us Kids,” which is about student activists after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She also was associate producer of “The Truffle Hunters” documentary.

Several Local Jews Semifinalists for James Beard Awards

Local Jewish restaurateurs — including some familiar names — are well represented on the list of semifinalists for the 2020 James Beard Awards, the organization announced.

Rich Landau of Vedge is up for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic.

Marc Vetri of Vetri Cucina, who won the previous award years ago, is up for Outstanding Chef.

Essen Bakery’s Tova du Plessis received her fourth nomination for Outstanding Baker.

And Cookie Till of Steve & Cookie’s in Margate, New Jersey, was nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur.

Jewish restaurateurs have featured prominently in the awards in recent years.

A year ago, Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook’s Israeli restaurant Zahav was named Outstanding Restaurant.

In 2011, Solomonov was awarded his first James Beard Award for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic. He and Cook took home two more in 2016 for the cookbook “Zahav: A World of Israeli Cooking,” which was named Cookbook of the Year and Best International Cookbook. The next year, Solomonov was named Outstanding Chef. Zahav’s pastry chef, Camille Cogswell, won Rising Star Chef of the Year in 2018.

Rabbi Releases New Book

Rabbi Yael Levy of Philadelphia just released her newest book, which she described as “a sourcebook and guide for spiritual exploration for people of all faiths and paths.”

In “Directing the Heart: Mindfulness Teachings and Practices from the Torah,” “Levy searches out treasures of Scripture to help encourage the reader to be awake and present to life. Her commitment to spiritual practice grows out of a passionate belief in its potential to change individuals and the world,” according to the promotional materials.

Levy is the director of A Way In: Jewish Mindfulness Program at Mishkan Shalom. She is a graduate of the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College and teaches a weekly online course for the Institute for Jewish Spirituality.