$100K Gift Helps Launch Antisemitism Lecture Series at Stockton U.

Stockton University was already a national and global leader in Holocaust education through its Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center, its Master of Arts in Holocaust and Genocide Studies and its membership in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Community of Holocaust Education Centers.

But an education on antisemitism is about more than just the Holocaust. So as antisemitism continues to rise, Stockton is using a $100,000 gift to establish a lecture series on the world’s oldest hatred.

Jack Gorny, an attorney and former chair of the school’s Holocaust Resource Center, and Bethanie Gorny, a former president of the Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, gave the gift due to their concerns over rising antisemitism. It will be titled The Gorny Family Fund for Understanding and Confronting Antisemitism and bring “world-renowned experts” on antisemitism to the Galloway Township, Atlantic County, school, according to a news release.

“I agonize over the future of my grandchildren, and I worry that they may be faced with this pernicious ideology, which sadly shows no signs of abating,” said Jack Gorny in the release. “We trust that the lecture series will help eradicate the evil of antisemitism through the words and lessons of experts.”

The lecture series will be part of the Holocaust Resource Center. HRC Director Irvin Moreno-Rodriguez hopes to begin bringing speakers to campus during the 2026-27 school year.

“We have to be cognizant that the fight continues today and will continue tomorrow and for decades to come,” he said in the release. “We must be the light in these dark places. We need to keep providing our students with the opportunities to continue their studies and make this world a better place for all.”

Antisemitism studies is a growing field in academia.

Over the past few years, Gratz College, based in Bala Cynwyd, has launched master’s and Ph.D. programs in the discipline. In July at the Contemporary Antisemitism Studies Conference, Gratz, the University of Haifa and the London Centre for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism announced the formation of the Contemporary Antisemitism Studies Association.

The group includes more than 150 “leading international scholars of antisemitism and related fields” and will establish “a scholarly infrastructure for the study of contemporary antisemitism,” according to a news release about its launch.

Through its advisory board, CASA will plan annual conferences, publish an academic journal and maintain a research hub, among other activities. Its goal will be to coalesce research and findings on contemporary antisemitism into a body of knowledge that can inform responses and policies in governments, schools and other institutions.

“The association marks a significant milestone in the development of antisemitism studies as an academic field,” the release stated.

Gratz’s foremost scholar for antisemitism studies, Ayal Feinberg, was hired as the director of the school’s Center for Holocaust Studies and Human Rights. The first-of-their-kind master’s and Ph.D. programs at the college also debuted within the Center for Holocaust Studies.

The Anti-Defamation League has reported consistent increases in antisemitic incidents since around 2015. In a survey last year, the American Jewish Committee found that most Jews had experienced antisemitism online.

“This moment demands a serious field: one with stronger evidence, clearer standards, deeper international collaboration, and a willingness to test what actually works. Gratz is helping to spearhead that effort because the cost of intellectual complacency is no longer abstract,” Feinberg told Philadelphia Jewish Exponent after CASA launched.

Jack Gorny’s parents, Eva and Morris Gorny, survived the Holocaust in Poland and emigrated to the United States from a displaced persons camp in Germany in 1949. They joined the Jewish farming community in Vineland, New Jersey, specializing in poultry.

After more than 10 years as poultry farmers, they opened Delsea Yard Goods, a fabric and textile store, in Vineland in 1964. The store remained in business for several decades.

Bethanie Gorny’s book about her husband’s family, “Fridays with Eva,” was published by the HRC and is still used in its Holocaust curriculum.

“Your family’s story is one of perseverance, courage and a deep belief in the power of education,” said Terricita Sass, Stockton’s executive vice president, in the release. “It is a story that deserves to be remembered, understood and carried forward.”

Jack Gorny said his parents came to the U.S. to escape the “scourge of antisemitism.”

“They hoped antisemitism was behind them as they started a new life here,” he said in the release. “They would be shocked and saddened by today’s explosion of it in the United States.”

jsaffren@midatlanticmedia.com